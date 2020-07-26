 Skip to content
Girl, 13, dies after being struck by boat in Mapleton, Ont., police say

MAPLETON, Ont. — Provincial police say a 13-year-old girl has died after she was reportedly hit by a boat in Conestogo Lake in Mapleton, Ont. They say the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.
By: Canadian Press
Updated

They say the incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

Police say rescuers pulled the unconscious girl from the water, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating what caused the incident.

They say the lake and nearby roads remain open.

They say they'll provide updates as information becomes available.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press

